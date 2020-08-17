Murray City School District welcomes students back to school

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Murray City School District is the first school in the Salt Lake Valley to reopen.

“They are going to change their masks out every day,” parent Aimee Ballard said.

Face masks are a part of the all-important first day of school outfit for students at Longview Elementary School.

“I am hoping for the best today, I am a little nervous,” Ballard said.

First day jitters for Aimee Ballard, all three of her children are in the Murray City School District, her youngest goes to Longview and will be learning full-time in person.

“This is my first year having all three in three different schools,” Ballard said.

Amid the pandemic Ballard says navigating school has been challenging.

“Trying to keep all the emails straight and all the regulations and all the times and all the changes,” Ballard said.

The district is offering families three options: in-person, online-based, and hybrid. The district said 19.5% of students are enrolled for the online-based option.

While 63% of surveyed parents indicate they felt comfortable sending their children back to school.

For those returning in person, there are safety guidelines in place.

“We have cleaning our buildings and sanitized them top to bottom, all of our teachers have a pump sprayer,” Superintendent Jennifer Covington said.

“Touch points will be cleaned through out the day, we are running our HVAC systems 24 hours a day so we can have air circulation.”

The district says its prepared should there be an outbreak.

“We have different ways be can do the learning options,” Covington said.

All schools in the district are running on half days to help parents, staff, and students adjust.