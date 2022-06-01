MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Students within the Murray City School District will be able to access free meals even when the school year ends.

District officials have announced they will be providing free meals to students throughout the summertime.

The free lunch program will be available to students aged 18-years-old or younger. School officials say due to federal program changes, summertime procedures will be different this year.

Those interested in participating can pick up a free school lunch at select school cafeterias during designated pickup times. District officials say family members can drop by to pick up meals that are needed and children are not required to eat on-site.

For June only, breakfast will be provided for the next day.

For July only, since all pandemic lunch waivers will be expiring, officials will move back to pre-pandemic summer rules and regulations. This means family members cannot pick up lunches and children will need to eat while on-site with no sharing. No breakfast will be provided any longer.

Lunches can be claimed Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Program dates will run from June 6 through July 29.

Full list of schools and locations participating in the free Summer Lunch Program:

Horizon Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Parkside Elementary

Hillcrest Jr. High

Hunter Woods Apts.

Frontgate Apts.

“We appreciate your attention to this matter and we look forward to working with you to ensure all of our students are able to access the nutrition they need during our summer months of service,” officials say.

Families who may need extra help can visit a multitude of food pantries remaining open throughout the summer by clicking here.

Earlier this month, the Utah Board of Education announced that free lunch waivers for schools participating in the National School Lunch Program will end with the coming school year.

Parents looking to access free or reduced-price lunches for their children through the federal program will have to reapply by this summer. The program was first implemented in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families seeking to enroll in the program for the following school year must apply with their local participating school by July 1.

If you have questions, contact MCSD Food Services at (801) 264-7400.