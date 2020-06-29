Murray City now using Salt Lake County Animal Services

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Animal Services, the largest no-kill municipal shelter in Utah, will now serve the residents of Murray.

In a press release issued by Calista Pearson, Salt Lake County Animal Services Communications Manager, the change from Murray City animal service to the County will take affect on July 1.

“The staff at Animal Services is ready to serve the residents of Murray and the pets in the area,” says Talia Butler, Director of Salt Lake County Animal Services. “Pets know no borders, and this will help us provide consistent, exceptional service in the area.”

Salt Lake County Animal Control officers have an average of 15 years of experience in animal welfare and are specifically trained in all areas of domestic animal care and livestock handling.

Services Available to Murray Residents:

24/7, 365 days-per-year field operation – Call Dispatch at 801-743-7000

Free Microchips & Vaccinations

Humane education and community outreach programming

Find out more about additional services and programs at AdoptUtahPets.org

Salt Lake County Animal Services is located at 511 W 3900 South and they are open Mon-Sat, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Due to Covid-19, adoptions, return to owners, and other services are all done by appointment at this time. For additional information call 385-468-7387, email animal@slco.org or visit AdoptUtahPets.org.