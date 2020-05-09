MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Among other cities canceling events over coronavirus concerns, Murray City announced Saturday they will not be holding their annual 4th of July Fun Days events.
Murray Police Department sent out a tweet Saturday morning with the accouncement:
Have questions about coronavirus?
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- Vigil planned for teens who went missing at Utah Lake as crews continue to search
- Video shows mother throwing baby son, then runs off with him, deputies say
- Murray City cancels July 4th Fun Days
- A wild experience: Bear breaks into Gatlinburg cabin with guests inside
- Prosecutors: Man hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her