Murray City cancels July 4th Fun Days

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Murray City Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Among other cities canceling events over coronavirus concerns, Murray City announced Saturday they will not be holding their annual 4th of July Fun Days events.

Murray Police Department sent out a tweet Saturday morning with the accouncement:

