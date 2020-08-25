Murray bank robbery suspect strikes again, detectives investigating new incident

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the second time in the past seven days that a Murray bank has been robbed.

Detectives are investigating an incident that took place Monday afternoon at the Alta Bank – Murray Branch.

Officials believe the suspect is also responsible for robbing the same bank last week on Tuesday, August 18.

The suspect is described as a white male, thin, and stands between 5’6 and 5’8 in height. He is believed to have dyed brown long hair.

Murray Detectives are investigating a Bank Robbery that occurred today 08/24/2020. pic.twitter.com/L1MmZRhuLt — Murray City Police (@MurrayPoliceUT) August 25, 2020

In Monday’s robbery he was wearing a blue shirt, with tan pants, sunglasses and a Boston Red Sox hat.

Detectives say in both incidents the man presented a note to the bank teller demanding money.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at 801-840-4000.