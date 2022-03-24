SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two men who admitted to stabbing a man near Bangerter Highway have now been linked to a kidnapping and robbery that happened in Park City, police say.

Both Raul Jaimes Cortez and Mario Carreto-Morales are charged with murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and obstructing justice after police linked the two men who are suspected of murder, to a Park City kidnapping and robbery.

On March 13, police received a report of a kidnapping and robbery from a victim who said he was approached by two Hispanic men who threatened him and held him at knifepoint. Both suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim and forced him to withdraw money from his bank account in Salt Lake City, court records state.

Phone location data evidence placed Carreto-Morales in Park City on March 13 and in the area where the victim told police the robbery occurred.

When interviewed by police, Carreto-Morales admitted to the robbery, court documents show. Police were able to retrieve the victim’s passports from Carreto-Morales’ home. Cortez also admitted to the police that he robbed the victim.

On that same day, Carreto-Morales also admitted to stabbing 37-year-old Cesar Adan Martinez after he was found dead with multiple stab wounds along Bangerter Highway near 8000 South on Feb. 26.

Martinez had given both suspects a ride to their apartment, and that’s when both men came up with a ploy to rob Martinez.

Carreto-Morales attempted to place a metal wire around Martinez’s neck while he was riding as a front-seat passenger in his car. When Martinez pulled the metal wire away from his neck, Carreto-Morales reached from the back seat and stabbed Martinez in the stomach, court records state.

Cortez told police that Martinez opened the door to escape and Carreto-Morales pushed him out.

The men claimed that they were driving towards Martinez’s house but evidence shows the two men were driving in a direction away from the victim’s home. Police say Martinez was being driven toward West Jordan, close to a banking location where he had an account, court records state.