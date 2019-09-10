Murder suspect’s court appearance addresses child porn, sexual assault charges

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The man accused of killing a University of Utah student appeared in court Monday morning on charges not related to her death.

Ayoola Ajayi was in court for less than five minutes for two separate cases neither of them directly related to McKenzie Lueck.

When police searched Ajayi’s home and computer, they claimed to have found evidence of child pornography. Ajayi was then charged with 19 counts of child pornography.

A short time later a new victim came forward claiming that she was sexually assaulted by Ajayi and he was then charged with aggravated kidnapping and forcible sexual abuse.

Preliminary hearings for both of those cases were scheduled. The preliminary hearing for the sexual assault charges is September 26. The hearing for the child porn charges is October 21.

