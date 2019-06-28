Suspect in Mackenzie Lueck’s murder wrote novel where victim was burned alive

Police say DNA tests proved charred remains found in the suspect's backyard belong to Mackenzie

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah student missing 11 days was abducted and killed and her remains burned in the yard of a man now charged with her murder, police said.

Ayoola “AJ” Ajayi was charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated murder, and desecration of a human body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Ajayi is the author of a book titled Forge Identity that contains elements eerily similar to the crimes for which he is accused. Forge Identity tells the story about a gruesome murder where the victim was burned alive.

Here are excerpts from the novel:

According to his author biography on Amazon, Ajayi, born and raised in Africa, “survived a tyrannical dictatorship and escaped a real-life crime.”

You can watch the trailer for the novel here.

The online sample of the novel includes this note:

“This is a work of fiction. Names, characters, places, and incidents either are product of the author imagination or are used of fictitiously. Any resemblance to actual events or locales or persons, living or dead, is entirely coincidental.”

