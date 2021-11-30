Multiple vehicles shot at on I-15 in Juab County, two people hit

JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating what led to four vehicles on I-15 being shot early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday morning, several vehicles were traveling between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County when they were shot at. UHP reports three of the vehicles were southbound in the area with one headed northbound.

In a press release from the Department of Public Safety, two individuals from those vehicles were struck by the shots fired and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, UHP states the suspect is driving a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee, and was last reported heading southbound on I-15.

The Department of Public Safety is urging the public in the area to report any suspicious activity, and if anyone has any information or witnessed the shooting to contact the Utah Highway Patrol at 801-887-3800.

This is a developing story, ABC4.com will update as more information becomes available.