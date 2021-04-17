Multiple-vehicle crash shuts down roads in Brigham City

A close-up photo of police lights by night

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads are now open following a multiple-vehicle crash in Brigham city.

According to officials, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a white Dodge pickup was traveling south on Main 990, when they swerved into oncoming traffic.

As the pickup approached northbound traffic, multiple other vehicles also came into collision.

Dispatch informs ABC4 that roads heading north on 990 Main are no longer temporarily shut down.

Officials share that for a majority of those involved there are only minor injuries. One individual however was airlifted to another hospital due to having her foot and hand partially severed.

It is unknown what caused the crash.

The current conditions of the victims at this time is unknown.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.