Multiple Utah horses, birds test for West Nile virus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Multiple cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed in horses, people, and birds in Utah this summer.

According to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reports seven horses in Utah have tested positive for West Nile virus – seven in Weber County and one each in Salt Lake and Box Elder counties. At least six people and seven birds have also tested positive for the disease.

The Utah Department of Health is now reporting the highest number of positive mosquito pools ever seen in Utah at 506. That includes the 114 reported earlier this summer and the four added earlier this month in Box Elder County.

The UDAF says those with horses or other pets should consult their veterinarians about vaccines. According to Dr. Dean Taylor, Utah State Veterinarian, “Vaccines against West Nile virus and other neurologic diseases are readily available from your veterinarian. Every owner should discuss vaccinations with their veterinarian in the spring before mosquito season.”

Owners can also protect their horses by using insect repellants, fans, and screens, and eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed.

West Nile virus, carried by mosquitoes, can cause disease in humans, birds, horses, and some other mammals. Infected horses do not spread the infection to others but they may suffer from loss of appetite, depression, fever, and neurologic signs like stumbling, circling, and weakness. UDAF says it can cause long-term neurologic problems or even deaths.

If you suspect your horse has West Nile virus, UDAF says you should contact your veterinarian immediately.

