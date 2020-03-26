Multiple TSA agents test positive across U.S., latest one in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The lastest TSA agent to text positive for the coronavirus is a screening agent at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to the TSA website, the employee tested positive on March 24 and had worked at terminal 1.

“In the past 14 days across the nation, there are 28 TSA screening officers who have tested positive for COVID-19,” in a statement posted on the TSA website. “In addition, 10 non-screening employees who have relatively limited interaction with the traveling public, have tested positive for the virus over the same period.”

TSA said they understand COVID-19 is on the minds of travelers and the general public so they established a map for the purpose of notifying the public about airports where TSA officers have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

CDC recommends that post-exposure health management measures for asymptomatic exposed individuals continue until 14 days after the last potential exposure.

TSA said they are working with the CDC and state and local health departments to monitor local situations as well as the health and safety of our employees and the traveling public.

“Impacted security checkpoints may close as needed, so you may be redirected to other security screening checkpoints at the airport,” the statement further reads. “TSA officers remain dedicated to their mission to ensure that travelers can get to their destinations as safely and securely as possible.”

