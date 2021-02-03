Multiple slide-offs in the Cottonwood Canyons, Traction Law in effect

Utah (ABC4) – Utah is finally receiving some much-needed snow.

Early Wednesday, the Utah Department of Transportation Cottonwood Canyons enacted Tractions Laws to keep travelers safe in Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons.





UDOT officials took to social media Wednesday, alerting drivers of the traction law saying, “The #TractionLaw is now in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. Please have your traction devices on today before heading up and be prepared for all conditions.”

UDOT officials say roadways in the canyons are running wet with areas of slush in lower and snowy from mid canyon to upper. Plows are out working to clear the roads but many crashes and slide-offs have occurred.

According to a UDOT Road Update, there are multiple vehicle slide-offs in the lower/mid portion of Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons. They ask all drivers to drive with caution and be mindful of delays as crews work to get the roads cleared.

“There are multiple vehicle slide-offs in lower/mid #SR190#BCCroad this morning. Please drive with caution and according to the conditions. Delays are possible as @UPDSL & @UtahDOT work to get them cleared. Plows are currently working both canyons,” UDOT Cottonwood Canyons posted to Twitter.

When Utah receives snow, it is often likely traction laws will go into effect. According to the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) website, UDOT can restrict the use of certain roadways between October 1 and April 30, or at any point when necessary to keep drivers safe due to roadway conditions.

The law requires all semis to have chains, and two-wheel cars must have chains and snow tires to travel in the canyons. There are exceptions for vehicles that are properly outfitted.

The laws also require all-wheel and four-wheel-drive vehicles to have two mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake tires. Two-wheel drive vehicles must have four mounted 3 Peak Mountain Snowflake to travel through the canyons.

Traction devices such as steel-link chains, snow socks, tire studs are also acceptable for all-wheel drive vehicles, four-wheel-drive vehicles, and two-wheel-drive vehicles. Radial tires must be equipped with traction device.

All commercial vehicles must have chains on at least four of the drive tires before driving on restricted roadways.

UDOT officials say these precautions are required to keep Utah’s canyons safe.

UDOT officials say these precautions are required to keep Utah's canyons safe.