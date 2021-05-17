Multiple reported gunshots take aim in SLC Avenues, car crashes into ditch

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A vehicle crashed into a Salt Lake City cemetery Monday after shots were reportedly fired in the Avenues, prompting detectives to investigate the scene.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers were dispatched to 200 N. E Street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired and a woman screaming around 9:12 p.m.

Officers tell ABC4 multiple reports of additional gunshots were then heard near the location 700 E. and 900 N.

As the Salt Lake City Police Department arrived on scene, they discovered a car that crashed into a ditch near a cemetery.

According to officers, three juveniles were found inside the vehicle without injury.

As officials cleared the scene, the juveniles were then detained and taken into custody.

There are no other reported injuries as a result of the incident.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.