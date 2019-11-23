Multiple people injured in shooting outside The Complex in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Multiple people were wounded after shots rang out outside a music venue in downtown Salt Lake City Friday night.

Salt Lake City police said they received reports of shots fired near The Complex at 536 West 100 South just after 10 p.m.

At this time the night’s scheduled concert had concluded, and concert-goers were leaving the venue.

SLCPD Lt. Carlos Valencia said a white older-modeled vehicle was traveling westbound on 100 South toward 600 West when shots were fired from inside the car toward a group of three individuals who were walking westbound.

Reports of shots fired in downtown SLC

One of the victims returned fire, and the car took off a high-rate of speed.

Lt. Valencia said one of the victims was shot in the chest, but his condition was reported as stable, one was shot in the foot and the status of the third victim is unknown. At least one of the victims is a juvenile, Valencia said.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing, and they’re working to gather more information from witnesses.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

