Multiple people charged after drug bust in Vernal, Utah

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4) – Three adult men and two juveniles were charged in a drug bust in Vernal, Utah.

The Uintah Basin Narcotic Strike Force confiscated large quantities of illegal narcotics during a drug investigation.

Multiple people were charged with narcotics crimes during the drug bust.

On March 12, 2021, Basin Narcotic and DEA Agents say they conducted a joint operation involving a home in the Vernal area that was suspected of dealing illegal narcotics.

According to officials, the suspicions were based on a local case that the Strike Force was investigating and also a case that the DEA was investigating on the Wasatch Front.

As a result of this operation, three adult men and two juveniles were charged with possession and/or distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, LSD, and drug paraphernalia.

The total street value of the illegal drugs seized during the operation was valued at almost $74,000.00, according to officials.

In addition to the illegal drugs found, officials say three handguns were also confiscated. Two of the handguns were found concealed in a shop-vac.

A suspected written ledger detailing the sales of the drugs was also taken from the home as well.

Johannah Farley was charged with multiple possession with intent to distribute offenses, possession of illegal narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and child endangerment.

Kaden Holmes was booked into jail on a board of pardons warrant and is facing Federal narcotic and weapon charges.

Not all suspects in the case have been identified as officials say the incident is still under investigation.