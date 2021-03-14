UPDATE: Four backcountry skiers rescued from avalanche near Alpine before sunset

SUNDAY 03/14/21 6:02 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rescue crews managed to successfully bring down the stranded backcountry skiers before sundown, Sunday.

On March 14, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office writes;

“Both victims are off the mountain. One taken by ambulance to @IntermtnMedCtr and the other going by private vehicle. Other two skiers sustained minor injuries. @UtahDPS Tactical Flight Officer and @UACwasatch expert also now off the mountain.”

According to officials, it is unknown what triggered the avalanche but the conditions of the victims are ok despite their injuries.

“We are grateful to work alongside Lifeflight and our other partners as we responded to an avalanche today near Pfeifferhorn Peak,” shares the Lone Peak Fire District.

SUNDAY 03/14/21 2:09 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Crews continue rescuing measures as four people remain stranded near Pfeifferhorn peak after an avalanche was triggered, Sunday.

On March 14, Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s office confirms details regarding the incident.

According to Cannon, officers received a call from four individuals saying they were up near Pfeifferhorn peak around 11 a.m., and they were caught in an avalanche.

“None of them were buried,” Cannon emphasizes. “But two of them did sustain relatively serious injuries, we believe one is a possible broken ankle and the other is a possible broken leg.”

Originally, snowmobiles were issued to go retrieve the victims but the Utah Avalanche Center informed the team avalanche risk remained ‘severe’ and high in the areas needed to cross.

“Though they have been canceled, the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter is here along with a helicopter with Life light, and we’re trying to work out a plan on how to get people to them,” Cannon shares.

According to officials, care packages have been dropped down to the victims, to ensure they keep sustenance.

“They have dropped a couple of care packages to the group, containing protein bars, granola bars, and water and Gatorade,” Cannon adds. “Maybe some more food and blankets.”

Cannon states that the victims are doing ok, besides having the injuries.

“A real difficult thing we’re working on right now is that the pilots are telling us that wind conditions are causing some difficulties,” he states. “We’re in the process of working out a plan to get these people out in the quickest way possible and to give them the medical attention they need.”

As of right now, officials say they are working their best to retrieve the four victims stuck near the peak.

“@UCSO_SAR, @UtahDPS helicopter, @UACwasatch still working on bringing injured backcountry skiers and their party down from area of Pfeifferhorn above Alpine and Little Cottonwood Canyon. Wind and clouds are causing delays,” writes the team in a Twitter post.

SUNDAY 03/14/21 1:07 p.m

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Rescue crews and officials give further insight to the avalanche that originally had multiple people buried, Sunday.

On March 14, the Utah County Sheriff’s office shares that four people are involved and currently nobody is buried.

Officials say there are two victims with leg and ankle injuries.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s office, more information may be shared later in the day after a media breifing.

SUNDAY 03/14/21 12 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A group of people were caught in an avalanche near Pfeifferhorn, Sunday.

On March 14, an avalanche northeast of Alpine has swept multiple people over and crews are currently on scene trying to rescue them.

The Utah Avalanche Center states that 3-4 people are involved. Officials believe the victims are partially buried and have potential injuries.

Life Flight helicopters are currently on standby as multiple agencies attempt to uncover and retrieve those trapped.

Utah and Salt Lake County Search and Rescue teams are on scene as well as the Department of Public Safety.

It it unknown at this point in time, what has caused the avalanche.

Though spring is almost around the corner, winter is very much still here and officials are reminding others, avalanches are still in season.

“People will likely trigger large avalanches failing 3 to 4 feet deep on a buried persistent weak layer if they venture into steep terrain, and natural avalanches are possible,” informs the Utah Avalanche Center. “Large and dangerous avalanches might be triggered remotely, from a distance, or below.”

According to the center, this weekend conditions in the backcountry are dangerous.

“Heads up! The eastern winds are creating sensitive slabs of wind drifted snow in terrain features- such as gullies,” they add. “These will be fast running on the old firm surface, and large enough to carry a person through dangerous terrain features. Look for signs of wind drifted snow!”

This year alone in 2021, Utah has had many avalanche fatalities. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, there have been over ten avalanche deaths within the state.

UAC says, though avalanches may seem to strike without warning, making avoiding one seemingly impossible, they are often triggered and there can be signs that one is about to happen.

Here are some interesting facts from the Utah Avalanche Center about avalanches that can help you be more prepared if faced with one:

Avalanches are often triggered by people: In 90% of avalanche accidents, the victim or someone with the victim triggers the avalanche in some way. When natural avalanches occur, it is usually because snow is blown over weak layers of snow or rapid warming weakens the layers. In these cases, there are often clear signs that the snow is unstable.

Avalanches are not usually made up of loose snow: Rather, dangerous avalanches are caused by plates or layers of snow which can weaken and shatter, causing them to slide. Avalanches made up of loose snow (called sluffs) do not often cause deaths or any notable damage.

According to National Geographic, these layers of snow can build up, and if the bonds between the layers are slick or weak, added weight can cause the layers to slide off. Once the snow slabs get moving, they break into many pieces.

Avalanches travel quickly: It can be very difficult to impossible to outrun an avalanche unless you are on a snowmobile. Even then, it’s not always possible. An average avalanche can travel about 80 miles per hour, while a large avalanche can travel faster than 200 miles per hour.

Avalanche victims are often recreating in the backcountry: Snowmobilers are almost twice as likely to die from an avalanche than from any other snow activity.

People caught in avalanches don’t die from lack of oxygen: Even dense avalanche debris is usually full of air. Those buried in snow are more likely to die from carbon dioxide poisoning which collects around their mouth.

For avalanche victims, the first 15 minutes are key: 93% of buried avalanche victims are found alive if they are rescued within the first 15 minutes. After 45 minutes, only 20 to 30 percent are recovered alive.

