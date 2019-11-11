Multiple injuries reported after car runs red light in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity after crash in West Valley City.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. forcing the closure of Mountain View Corridor from 6200 South to 7800 South.

West Valley City police said a car with a male driver was traveling east on 6200 South when it ran a red light and collided with another car traveling north on Mountain View Corridor.

The male driver in the first car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the second car, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The impacted stretch of road was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

