WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries of varying degrees of severity after crash in West Valley City.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. forcing the closure of Mountain View Corridor from 6200 South to 7800 South.
West Valley City police said a car with a male driver was traveling east on 6200 South when it ran a red light and collided with another car traveling north on Mountain View Corridor.
The male driver in the first car was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The occupants of the second car, a man and woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The impacted stretch of road was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.
WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:
- Saluting Our Veterans: Freebies and Discounts
- Jazzmen bowl with 100 military members as ‘thank you’ for their service
- Two dead in shooting at West Jordan home
- Volunteers transform empty shoeboxes into gifts for 1,000 children in need
- Multiple injuries reported after car runs red light in West Valley City