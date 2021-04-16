Multiple evacuated and one cat killed in Midvale apartment fire

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple people were evacuated and one cat died after an apartment fire Friday.

At 12:30 p.m., fire crews were alerted about an apartment fire. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

Life safety were the first to arrive and described the scene as chaotic with residents hanging from windows.

Crews worked to get everyone evacuated with ladders and to safety.

Multiple people were successfully rescued while two victims were transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Officials say they are ok.

About 750 gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire for one apartment, according to Unified Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Love.

One cat reportedly died as a result of the fire. Multiple animals and about 60 to 70 people were evacuated from the burning building.

Roughly 49 apartment units were displaced as a result of the fire.

One apartment unit contained most of the fire and the rest have smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The estimated amount of damage has not been made available.