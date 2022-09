SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Park City Fire crews, along with North and South Summit Fire crews responded to a fire on Riverbend Rd. in Wanship Saturday.

Officials say the fire was reported at approximately 9:38 a.m. Saturday morning.

The fire reportedly started in an unoccupied RV and spread to a small section of the barn on the property.

(Courtesy of PCFD)

Crews were able to contain the fire quickly.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

The incident is currently under investigation.