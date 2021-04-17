Multiple agencies battle apartment fire in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple crews rush to the scene of an apartment fire, Friday.

On April 16, flames took over the Chelsea Park Apartments located at 7351 Catalps Street, displacing nearly 40 families.

According to the Midvale City Government, the inferno was quickly doused and there were no serious injuries.

“We are extremely grateful to Unified Fire Authority, Sandy City Fire Department, West Jordan Fire Department, and Murray City Fire for quickly knocking down a fire at Chelsea Apartments this afternoon,” share city leaders.

Courtesy of Midvale City Government

Officials share that though there are no serious injuries, one cat did succumb to its injuries.

Following the attack, community members have been coming together to share support.

“The Chelsea Apartments community really came together to support each other [Friday afternoon]. It’s very touching,” adds the Midvale City Government.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

ABC4 will update the story as it develops.