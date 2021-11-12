Multi-vehicle Weber County crash leaves three hospitalized

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people have been injured in a multi-vehicle crash, leaving all victims currently hospitalized on Friday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the crash happened near 3500 West on 12th Street when a sedan driving northbound ran a stop sign at an intersection.

A truck driving eastbound struck the sedan at the intersection, causing the sedan to spin violently and into the path of a semi-truck.

The multi-vehicle collision injured two teenage passengers in the sedan and one driver in the truck. The teen male driver was airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition. The teen passenger is also in critical condition and the adult male driver of the truck is in serious condition, as well.

The intersection of the crash was closed for about an hour as authorities investigated the incident and cleared the roadway.

