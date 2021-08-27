Multi-vehicle crash blocking I-15 in Juab County

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4) – A three-vehicle crash in Juab County has closed part of I-15.

At around 5 a.m. Friday, Utah Highway Patrol says a car and two semis were involved in a crash in the northbound lanes of I-15.

One of the semi’s trailers has become disconnected and is on its side, blocking all lanes.

Minor injuries have been reported, according to UHP.

Traffic in the area is being sent off I-15 at exit 225 and through Nephi.

No additional details are available at this time. ABC4 will update this story as information becomes available.