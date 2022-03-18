WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Weber County on Thursday.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened 3300 S. Midland Drive in West Haven.

One man has died from the crash and one female has been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say the crash involved two small passenger vehicles and one large concrete pump truck.

Authorities don’t yet know what caused the fatal accident. The Weber Area Major Traffic Accident Investigation Team is currently at the scene investigating.

UDOT says Midland Drive is currently closed at about 3400 South due to the hazmat incident. Drivers heading in that alternate routes.

“We would like to recognize the efforts of the bystanders, Weber Fire District, Utah Highway Patrol, Weber County VIPs, and the responding deputies,” deputies say. “Our condolences are with those who have been affected by this tragic accident.”