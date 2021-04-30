Multi-month closure coming to South Jordan at Bangerter Highway

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A major road closure is coming to South Jordan.

As early as Sunday, May 2, 10400 South will close to east-west traffic at Bangerter Highway for about six months. The closure will allow Utah Department of Transportation crews to safely and efficiently construct one of three new freeway-style interchanges along Bangerter.

If you’re traveling in the area, you will need to use alternate routes to cross Bangerter Highway, including 11400 South and 9800 South. Bangerter Highway traffic will no longer have to stop at 10400 South and all right turns on or off of 10400 South will remain open.

For a video guide for detour routes and traffic configuration, visit UDOT’s website.

This closure will allow crews to construct the underpass. In early May, crews will begin demolition of the existing middle portion of mainline Bangerter. This will include concrete breaking and crushing, which may be noisy and cause vibrations, according to UDOT.

The South Jordan closure is part of UDOT’s multi-year effort to upgrade Bangerter Highway and the east-west arterial roads to meet the traffic demands of western Salt Lake County.

Throughout the state this year, UDOT will be working on 185 projects, many of which will span multiple years.

