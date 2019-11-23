Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Multi-car crash shuts down intersection at Jordan Landing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police said no serious injuries were reported after a six-car crash at Jordan Landing Friday night.

West Jordan police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Center Park Drive and Plaza Center Drive at Jordan Landing.

West Jordan Sgt. Dan Roberts said a black passenger car went through the intersection at a high-rate of speed and collided with five other vehicles.

Sgt. Roberts said the driver of the car that caused the crash had to be extricated from his vehicle. Roberts said three people were transported to the hospital, but it doesn’t appear anyone suffered any serious injuries.

The area was closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the crash.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it can topple into Lake Michigan"

Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crews tear down home before it falls into Lake Michigan"

Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone 8: House teeters above Lake Michigan"

Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog in Florida seen behind wheel of car, doing donuts"

Midday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Midday"

Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detectives, park rangers investigating possible fall from Angels Landing at Zion National Park"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories