Multi-car crash shuts down intersection at Jordan Landing

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police said no serious injuries were reported after a six-car crash at Jordan Landing Friday night.

West Jordan police said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Center Park Drive and Plaza Center Drive at Jordan Landing.

West Jordan Sgt. Dan Roberts said a black passenger car went through the intersection at a high-rate of speed and collided with five other vehicles.

Sgt. Roberts said the driver of the car that caused the crash had to be extricated from his vehicle. Roberts said three people were transported to the hospital, but it doesn’t appear anyone suffered any serious injuries.

The area was closed to traffic while crews worked to clear the crash.

