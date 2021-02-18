Mule deer bucks poached and antlers hacked off, DWR investigating

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Investigators are searching for answers after two deer bucks were poached and their antlers were hacked off in Millard County.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says two mature mule deer bucks were poached on the Fillmore-Oak Creek limited entry deer unit in south-central Utah.

“Whoever killed the deer hacked off their antlers and then tried to hide the animals under woodpiles,” DWR says.

DWR conservation officers are now asking for your help to find those involved.

Photos from DWR, seen below, show the deer left behind. These photos may be graphic for some, viewer discretion is advised.

DWR officer Stetson West investigated the scene near Clay Springs Road in Millard County.

He reported finding evidence that a rifle was used to shoot and kill both bucks. Both sets of antlers had been removed and the remainder of the carcass were left to waste.

The cape of one of the bucks had been removed, indicating it may have been taken to a taxidermist.

“In what was probably an attempt to avoid detection, the suspect(s) buried the carcasses of both bucks under woodpiles,” DWR reports.

Anyone with information regarding this illegal act, the illegal killing of protected wildlife in Utah, or any other wildlife-related crime is encouraged to call the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline at 800-662-3337. Additional ways to share information with officers are available at wildlife.utah.gov/report-a-poacher.html.

Rewards are available and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2020, officers confirmed more than 1,000 illegally killed animals valued at more than $379,000.