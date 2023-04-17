MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two homes in the Mountain Green Highland subdivision were forced to be evacuated after mudslides threatened the houses over the weekend.

Mountain Green Fire Protection District said they were called to the 5500 block of Mountain View Drive just after 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16 when the hillside in the area partially slid.

Firefighters worked alongside neighbors in the area to dig several drainage trenches in an attempt to relieve water buildup in the hillside. The crews also attempted to remove snow that had become deep and compacted.

Mountain Green Fire said they were called back to the area around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday after the hillside slid another 20 feet into the side and rear of a nearby home. The Fire Protection District said friends and neighbors of the impacted home were working on removing belongings from.

After an assessment of the mudslides, the Mountain Green Fire Chief determined the home was unsafe to enter. Firefighters helped the family remove essential belongings in the home before clearing the scene and controlling the gas in the area.

As an added precaution, the neighboring house was also evacuated until the United States Geological Survey and the County Engineer can assess the hillside on Monday.