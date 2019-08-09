Breaking News
Mudslide reported up Payson Canyon and across Hwy 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

Newsfore Opt-In Form

Mudslide reported, homes evacuated as storms move across Bald Mountain burn scar area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
police_lights__.jpg

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Residents in Loafer Canyon are being evacuated due to a flash flood Thursday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said so far there have been no reports of injuries. Officials did not have information about potential property damage.

Loafer Canyon is located in an area between Elk Ridge and Woodlands Hills in Utah County. These areas were impacted by 2018’s Bald Mountain Fire.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area effective until 9:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Trooper Safety

Made4Utah: Honeyville, Inc.

WVC employees prepare to honor Jill Robinson

Drivers lament hairy, harrowing journey near Lehi construction zones

Former St. George school teacher pleas no contest, accused of molesting at least 5 students

More News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS