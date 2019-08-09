Mudslide reported, homes evacuated as storms move across Bald Mountain burn scar area

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Residents in Loafer Canyon are being evacuated due to a flash flood Thursday evening.

Utah County Sheriff’s Office said so far there have been no reports of injuries. Officials did not have information about potential property damage.

Loafer Canyon is located in an area between Elk Ridge and Woodlands Hills in Utah County. These areas were impacted by 2018’s Bald Mountain Fire.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for the area effective until 9:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Elk Ridge UT, Woodland Hills UT until 9:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/Jm3O214UiQ — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) August 9, 2019

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

