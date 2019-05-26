Mt. Pleasant man gets 15 years to life for 2016 murder

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah man will spend 15 years to life behind bars for killing a 22-year-old man who was forced to dig his own grave. The Daily Herald reports 22-year-old Raul Vidrio of Mount Pleasant was sentenced Thursday for the first-degree murder of Wesley Nay. According to court documents, Vidrio burned Nay's body in a shallow grave in September 2016. Authorities arrested Vidrio in a stolen truck where they found shovels, gas jugs and a knife with blood matching Nay. A medical examiner determined Nay died of being stabbed and blunt trauma. Investigators found a video on Vidrio's phone showing Nay digging a hole in the grassy meadow near Indianola where his body was found. Vidrio also was sentenced to consecutive prison terms for obstruction of justice and desecration of a body.

ORIGINAL STORY----

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) A Mount Pleasant man was arrested on suspicion of criminal homicide in connection of the death of Wesley Nay.

Raul Francisco Vidrio, 19, was arrested in Sandy.

Nay was reported missing from Mount Pleasant on September 18 however witnesses reported last seeing Wesley on August 29, 2016 leaving a home in Mount Pleasant with Raul Vidrio.

Hunters found Nay's body badly burned in a shallow grave near Indianola in Sanpete County on October 20. Investigators reported that Nay had significant blunt force trauma. He had also been cut or stabbed.

When Vidrio was arrested, Utah County Sheriff's Office says he had a stolen pickup truck with shovels, a pick and gas jugs. Deputies also found a large knife in a black leather sheath. DNA analysis confirmed blood inside the sheath was from Nay.

Investigators also searched Vidrio's phone and found what they say appears to be an image of Nay digging his own grave.

Vidrio was booked into jail on charges of criminal homicide, obstruction of justice and desecration of a body. Vidrio's bail has been set at $500,000.00 cash only.

