MountainStar Healthcare announces programs and benefits to employees amid hour reductions

Utah (ABC4 News) — MountainStar Healthcare, part of HCA Healthcare, announced efforts to protect its healthcare workers and colleagues during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Mike Graul, PIO for the company.

MountainStar Healthcare supports the following eight hospitals in Utah:

St. Mark’s Hospital

Ogden Regional Medical Center

Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Lakeview Hospital

Lone Peak Hospital

Cache Valley Hospital

Brigham City Community Hospital

Mountain View Hospital

Due to a massive decrease in surgery and outpatient volume due to COVID-19, many colleagues have had a reduction in work hours. HCA Healthcare announced that they will implement a new “pandemic pay continuation” policy to provide financial security for front-line caregivers at all facilities. This includes healthcare workers at the Utah facilities listed above.

The company said it will make every effort to redeploy workers whose hours have been cut short due to COVID-19 so they can continue working. However, those who they cannot redeploy will receive 70 percent of their base pay for up to seven weeks until HCA understands the effects of the pandemic.

“This pandemic is unique, and our colleagues’ concerns are real,” said Greg Angle, President of MountainStar Healthcare. “We want them to know that we care like family, and stand with them. If we are to emerge stronger, more resilient and more capable to meet our nation’s healthcare challenges, we recognize that this cannot happen without supporting all of our colleagues in these trying times.”

Colleagues who are working in patient care facilities and are quarantined due to CDC guidelines will receive 100 percent of base pay for scheduled hours regardless of where the exposure took place. Those that do not work in a patient care facility and are quarantined per CDC guidelines are eligible for short term disability while they are sick.

HCA will provide scrub laundering to colleagues caring for COVID-19 patients to help prevent bringing the virus home on clothing. Additionally, HCA Healthcare is working with hotel chains to give free housing to caregivers caring for COVID-19 patients, as they may prefer to stay away from family members at this time to avoid spreading the virus.

HCA already has options in place for employees such as child or elder care, free Doctors on Demand telemedicine to assist those who cannot see their providers, HCA Hope Fund grants for employees with financial needs, and emotional support and counseling.

Other coronavirus related stories: