Mountain lion spotted at mouth of Maple Canyon

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – A mountain lion sighting was reported in Utah County Wednesday night.

Mapleton Police say the Utah Division of Wildlife notified them regarding the big cat, which was spotted by the gate at the mouth of Maple Canyon.

“We just want residents that live and recreate in the canyon to be aware there was a sighting,” says Mapleton Police.

In late April, a cougar was sighted in a Bountiful backyard. Earlier in the month, a cougar was found strolling around Draper. Wildlife officials were able to capture and transport the cougar to a safe space in the mountains.

The DWR lists the following tips for preventing cougar incidents: