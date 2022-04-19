VINEYARD, Utah (ABC4) – A man was killed Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on a railroad overpass west of Mill Road in Vineyard.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO) reports that the man was headed east when he hit a cement barrier on the side of the road, and crashed into a pole that was on top of the barrier.

He and his motorcycle slid over 100 feet after impact, according to police.

Authorities do not believe that impairment was a factor in this incident.

The man was reportedly going significantly over the speed limit at the time of the crash, and was not wearing a helmet.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released.

