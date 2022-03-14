ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured and taken to the hospital Monday morning after hitting an electric scooter that was lying in the road, according to St. George News.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bluff St. and St. George Blvd., which was reportedly seen by several witnesses.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News that the motorcyclist was heading south on Bluff St in the outside lane when he crashed into the Spin e-scooter lying in the road.

The crash happened just before sunrise, so police speculate that the rider most likely did not see the scooter until it was too late.

Officer Mitchell states that the man was not wearing a helmet when the accident happened.