WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office identified a man killed in motorcyclist crash Wednesday night.

Deputies said Daniel Thompson, 37, of Roy, crashed near the summit of Trapper’s Loop Road around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said Thompson was speeding and lost control of the bike on a turn near mile marker 9.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, deputies said.

