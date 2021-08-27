Motorcyclist killed in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A person has died in a motorcycle crash in West Valley City Friday evening.

The crash happened around 8 P.M. on SR-201.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling Eastbound SR-201 when they crashed as they took the on-ramp to SR-201.

They were pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s identity has not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

UHP says the on-ramp to Redwood Road on SR-201 will be closed for the next few hours as the investigation into the crash continues.