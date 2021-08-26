Motorcyclist killed in SLC crash, second this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Salt Lake City late Wednesday night. This is the second deadly motorcycle crash this week.

Salt Lake City Police say at around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, a motorcyclist was traveling south on 300 West near 900 South. At that time, a car was pulling out of a driveway.

According to police, the motorcycle driver hit the car broadside. Emergency crews were able to take the motorcyclist to the hospital but they later died there.

The driver of the car was not injured. Salt Lake City Police say they are investigating this as a possible DUI.

Earlier this week, a motorcyclist was killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-15 in Utah County. Utah Highway Patrol says multiple vehicles were at a standstill when the motorcycle drove up and clipped the right rear corner of a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist then collided with another vehicle before crashing into the rear tires of a semi-truck. Despite bystanders attempting to perform CPR, the motorcyclist died at the scene.