SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on State St. in Sandy Saturday night, according to the Sandy Police Department.

Lt. Jason Nielsen, Sandy Police, says that the motorcyclist was traveling northbound on State St. approaching 8000 South around 10:20 p.m.

Police say an SUV traveling southbound on State St. made an eastbound turn onto 8000 South in front of the motorcyclist when they collided.

The occupants of the SUV reportedly stayed on scene and were cooperative with police before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased after the crash.

Police say no drugs or alcohol were involved but that they are investigating if speed was a factor in the accident.

State St. was reportedly shut down for several hours while police investigated the scene.

No further information is currently available.