MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist was killed after police attempted to stop the rider in Millcreek on Tuesday night.

Unified Police have identified the deceased motorcyclist as Shaun Praszynski, 25.

The incident began when police attempted to stop Praszynski around 10 p.m. in Millcreek.

Police say he fled the area during the attempted stop, but police did not continue the pursuit.

As Praszynski was traveling northbound along 900 East and 3765 S. he lost control of the motorcycle and fell over, sliding along the roadway “for some distance,” while separating from the bike.

Authorities say he kept sliding along the roadway before being lodged underneath a vehicle parked on the roadside. The motorcycle continued sliding along the curb and roadway for over 100 yards, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are currently investigating the fatal incident and say the case will now be handled by Salt Lake City Police.