WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist died Saturday night after hitting a station wagon in Marriott-Slaterville.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident occurred around 11 p.m. after the motorcyclist, travelling northbound on 1900 W, hit a station wagon travelling westbound on 12th St.

UHP says that the station wagon had a green light and was in the right of way during the time of impact.

The motorcyclist was reportedly wearing a helmet, but died at the scene after being ejected off the bike.

No further information is currently available.