Motorcyclist in critical condition after trying to avoid dog on highway

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing his bike while trying to avoid colliding with a dog.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was traveling on SR-35 when a local sheepherder was walking with his two dogs.

One of the dogs ran under the guard rail and in front of the rider causing him to slam on his brakes and fall off of his bike.

Troopers said the man was going about 50 MPH.

The rider was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake County with a severe head injury.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the man was not wearing a helmet.

