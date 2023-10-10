This is a developing story. ABC4.com will update this post as more information becomes available.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash at the intersection of 9000 South and 2700 West at around 4 p.m. this afternoon.

The biker, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating, according to West Jordan Police.

Police closed the intersection earlier today, but it has since been reopened.

No further information is available at this time.