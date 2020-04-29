Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision with truck in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) — A 25-year-old male motorcyclist sustained critical injuries after colliding with a truck at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to Danielle Croyle, South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer.
The crash occurred on 2940 S State Street. The South Salt Lake Police Department is still investigating the incident to determine who was at fault.
The truck driver is in stable condition. Despite wearing protective gear, the motorcyclist sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, Croyle said. No citations were handed out, and officials continue to investigate the incident.
