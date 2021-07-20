Motorcyclist hospitalized after Tooele County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights generic_6481479665622074494

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a vehicle near Erda Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:01 p.m., as the motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-36.

The motorcycle ran then ran a red light and t-boned a Volkswagen that was traveling westbound on Erda Way, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was then thrown from the bike and later airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Roden says the Volkswagen caught on fire as a result of the crash, but everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out unharmed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files