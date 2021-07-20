Motorcyclist hospitalized after Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after colliding with a vehicle near Erda Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:01 p.m., as the motorcycle was traveling southbound on SR-36.

The motorcycle ran then ran a red light and t-boned a Volkswagen that was traveling westbound on Erda Way, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was then thrown from the bike and later airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Sgt. Roden says the Volkswagen caught on fire as a result of the crash, but everyone inside the vehicle was able to get out unharmed.