Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is recovering after a crash that closed part of Provo Canyon on Sunday.

At 6:30 p.m., a motorcycle was traveling east on SR-189, Utah Highway Patrol explains. As the motorcycle approached the intersection with Squaw Peak Road, a Nissan Sentra pulled onto SR-189 in front of the bike.

The motorcycle struck the Nissan in the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

UHP says the motorcyclist was taken by ground ambulance with critical condition. The unidentified rider is now listed in stable condition.

SR-189 was closed in both directions for almost two hours to allow troopers to investigate the crash and clean up the scene.