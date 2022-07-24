DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist died Sunday morning after being hit by a Tesla on auto-pilot setting in Draper, police say.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) states that the incident occurred just after 1 a.m. Sunday on southbound I-15.

According to a press release, the motorcyclist was travelling southbound in the area of 15000 S when a Tesla, which was travelling behind the motorcycle, was on auto-pilot setting.

The driver of the Tesla reportedly did not see the motorcyclist and collided with the back of the motorcycle, which threw the rider from the bike.

The motorcycle rider sustained fatal injuries at the scene, police say.

No further information is currently available.