UTAH (ABC4) – A fatal crash in southern Utah has left a motorcyclist dead.

At about 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, police say a 68-year-old motorcyclist was driving eastbound on SR20 at mile marker 5 near Beaver and Paragonah. Police report the Black Harley Davidson motorcycle was going too fast for a sharp lefthand curve, causing the motorcycle to go off the roadway and hit a rock.

Police say the motorcycle flipped “end over end,” throwing the rider. The man also hit rocks and died at the scene from his injuries.

The man was wearing his helmet at the time of the accident.