Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash in southern Utah on Sunday.

St. George Police tell ABC4.com the crash happened before 7:30 p.m. on 3050 East.

Officer Tiffany Mitchell says the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling south when a northbound car tried to make a left turn into a parking lot.

The motorcyclist attempted to stop but crashed into the passenger side of the car. Authorities found the motorcyclist unconscious and not breathing. They administered CPR before he was transported to a local hospital.

According to Officer Mitchell, the man, in his 40s, died from his injuries at the hospital. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and the setting sun is said to be a possible factor in the crash.

