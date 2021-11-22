Motorcyclist dies after Cedar City crash with SUV

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in southern Utah on Friday.

Cedar City Police were called to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle at 600 S Main Street shortly before 2:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they began providing medical help to the victim, a 56-year-old Cedar City man. EMS crews arrived and transported the man to the Cedar City Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name until the family has been notified.

In the initial investigation, Cedar City Police determined the motorcyclist was traveling south on Main Street when a northbound SUV, driven by an unidentified woman, tried to turn west on 600 S.

Police say the traffic signal was green for north/south traffic and that it appears the SUV turned in front of the motorcyclist. At this time, no citations or arrests have been made while the investigation continues.