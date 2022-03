DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A motorcyclist has died following an accident in Draper Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at 11900 S & State St. A motorcyclist lost control, crashed into the back of a jeep, and died as a result of his injuries.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist was traveling faster than other cars and weaving in and out of traffic prior to the crash.

The crash happened right in front of Lone Peak Hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released yet.